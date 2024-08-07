Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1808 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1808 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1808 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1808 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1808 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1808 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
2008 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1808 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

