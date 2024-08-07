Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1808 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1808 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
2008 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
