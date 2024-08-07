Frederick D'or 1808 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1808 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)