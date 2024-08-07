Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1807 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1807 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1807 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1807 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (24)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2845 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1128 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Roma Numismatics - December 28, 2013
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1807 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

