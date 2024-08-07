Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1807 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1807 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (24)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2845 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1128 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
