Frederick D'or 1805 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1805 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (2)