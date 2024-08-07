Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1805 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1805 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2019.
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2217 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
