Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1804 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8087 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Künker (9)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
