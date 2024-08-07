Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1804 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1804 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1804 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8087 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

