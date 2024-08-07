Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1803 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1803 with mark B. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,250. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
4040 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
6954 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
