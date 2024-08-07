Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1803 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1803 B - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1803 B - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1803 with mark B. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,250. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
4040 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
6954 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1803 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search