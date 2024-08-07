Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1803 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1803 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1803 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1738 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2013.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

