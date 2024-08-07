Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1803 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1738 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
