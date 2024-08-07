Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1802 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
