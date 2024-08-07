Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1802 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1802 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1802 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

