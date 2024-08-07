Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1801 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1801 with mark B. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2705 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
