Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1800 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1800 with mark B. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5025 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5109 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search