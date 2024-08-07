Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1800 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1800 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1800 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4533 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
