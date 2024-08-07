Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1800 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 6, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
