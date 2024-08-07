Frederick D'or 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1800 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (22) VF (23) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7)

