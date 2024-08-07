Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1799 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1799 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1799 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1799 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2881 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5889 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1043 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition VF
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 14, 2017
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 14, 2017
Condition VF
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1799 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

