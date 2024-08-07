Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1799 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1799 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2881 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5889 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1043 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
