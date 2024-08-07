Frederick D'or 1798 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1798 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (22) XF (51) VF (39) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (7) XF40 (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3) ICG (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

CNG (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (5)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (48)

Leu (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (6)

UBS (6)

WAG (9)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (5)