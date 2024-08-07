Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1798 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1798 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1798 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1798 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (48)
  • Leu (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • UBS (6)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (5)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Frederick D'or 1798 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1798 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search