Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1798 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1798 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (48)
- Leu (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (6)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search