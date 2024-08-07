Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1839 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2105 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

