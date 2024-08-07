Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1839 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (14)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (50)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (8)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search