Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1838 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
3280 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3035 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
