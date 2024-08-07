Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1837 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5351 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1962 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

