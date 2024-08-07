Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1837 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5351 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1962 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search