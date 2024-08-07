2 Frederick D'or 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1837 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF61 (1) Service NGC (1)