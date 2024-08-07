Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1832 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
6919 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

