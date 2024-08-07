Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1832
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1832 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
6919 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
