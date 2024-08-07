2 Frederick D'or 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1832 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)