Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1831 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3778 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1960 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1831 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

