Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1831
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1831 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1960 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
