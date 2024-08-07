2 Frederick D'or 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1831 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

