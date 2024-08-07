Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1830 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2829 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2835 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 6, 2014
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1830 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

