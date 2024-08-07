Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1830
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1830 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2829 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (11)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2835 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
