Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1829
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1829 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
8035 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
1525 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
