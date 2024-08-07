Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1828
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1828 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2767 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3794 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
