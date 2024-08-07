2 Frederick D'or 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1827 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)