Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1827 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1827 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1827 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1827 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2352 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1827 A at auction Dorotheum - May 29, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

