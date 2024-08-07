Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1827 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dorotheum (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
Where to sell?
