Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1825 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1825 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3540 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

