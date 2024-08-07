Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1814 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2790 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4957 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

