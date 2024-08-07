2 Frederick D'or 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1814 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)