Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1814 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2790 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4957 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
