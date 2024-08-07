Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1813 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2807 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
