Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1813 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1813 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2807 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1813 A at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition VF
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

