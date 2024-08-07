Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1811 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2043 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4145 $
Price in auction currency 620000 JPY
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Rapp - November 25, 2020
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1811 A at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

