2 Frederick D'or 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1811 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (24) VF (23) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

BAC (3)

Busso Peus (4)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (25)

Rapp (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)