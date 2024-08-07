Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1811 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1811 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4145 $
Price in auction currency 620000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
