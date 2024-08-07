Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1806 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,512.5. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2555 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
