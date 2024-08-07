2 Frederick D'or 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1806 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,512.5. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

