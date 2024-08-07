Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1806 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,512.5. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2555 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1806 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 2 Frederick D'or

