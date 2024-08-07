Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1802 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
2163 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
