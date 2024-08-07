Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1802 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1802 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1802 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
2163 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
