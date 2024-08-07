Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1801 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1801 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
