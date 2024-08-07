Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1801 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1801 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Heritage - July 21, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1801 A at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
