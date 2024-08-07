Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1800 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (24)
- Möller (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3041 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
