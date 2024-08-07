Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1800 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3041 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Aurea - May 20, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1800 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
