Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1839 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1839 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1839 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1839 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1839 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 1/2 Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search