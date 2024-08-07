Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1838 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2905 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4046 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
