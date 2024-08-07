Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1642 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

