Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2490 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A at auction Künker - September 27, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

