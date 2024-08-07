Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1833
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1833 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2490 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
