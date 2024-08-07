Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6007 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2252 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
4444 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
