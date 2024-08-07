1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition AU (2)