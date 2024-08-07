Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
12091 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1829 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 1/2 Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search