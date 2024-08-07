Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
2804 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
