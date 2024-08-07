Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
2804 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 10, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

