1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7954 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

