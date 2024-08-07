Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7954 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2555 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

