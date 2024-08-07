Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1825 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7954 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2555 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
