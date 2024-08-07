Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2076 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3476 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
