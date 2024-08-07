Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2076 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3476 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 7, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

