Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1816 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1816 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1816 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1816 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1816 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
1897 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1816 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

