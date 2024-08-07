Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Künker (14)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
962 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
