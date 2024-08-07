Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3858 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
962 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
