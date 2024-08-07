1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1814 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

