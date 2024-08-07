Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6812 $
Price in auction currency 6400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2001 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition FR
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

