Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1806 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6812 $
Price in auction currency 6400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition FR
Selling price
