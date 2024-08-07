Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5030 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1112 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
3527 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

