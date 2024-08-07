Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1804 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5030 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
3527 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
