Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5029 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1173 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

