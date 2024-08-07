Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1803 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5029 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1173 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
