Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2647 $
Price in auction currency 2647 USD
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2644 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1802 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 1/2 Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search