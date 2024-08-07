Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2647 $
Price in auction currency 2647 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2644 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
