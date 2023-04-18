Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Schilling 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Schilling 1810 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Schilling 1810 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,277 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Schilling
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Schilling 1810 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

