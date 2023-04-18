Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Schilling 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,277 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Schilling
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
