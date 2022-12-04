Schilling 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1806 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)