Schilling 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,362 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Schilling
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1806 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
