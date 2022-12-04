Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Schilling 1806 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Schilling 1806 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Schilling 1806 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,362 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Schilling
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1806 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia Schilling 1806 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1806 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1806 A at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

