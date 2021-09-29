Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Schilling 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Schilling 1804 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Schilling 1804 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,362 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Schilling
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Schilling 1804 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4033 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia Schilling 1804 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Prussia Schilling 1804 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Schilling 1804 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

