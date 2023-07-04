Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1810 "Silesia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4024 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (7)