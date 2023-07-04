Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,197 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1810 "Silesia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4024 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2454 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1810 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

