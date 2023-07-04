Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Kreuzer 1810 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,197 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1810 "Silesia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4024 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2454 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
