Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 8, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1840 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search