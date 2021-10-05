4 Pfennig 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1839 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) No grade (1)