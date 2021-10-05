Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1839 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
