Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1839 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1839 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1839 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  CNG (1)
  Denga1700 (1)
  Grün (1)
  Teutoburger (2)
  WAG (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 D at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 D at auction CNG - December 4, 2012
Seller CNG
Date December 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

